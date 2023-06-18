“Grandma’s Marathon” returns in Duluth; Man wins 5th title in a row

(KSTP) – The famous “Grandma’s Marathon” returned to Duluth Saturday, with a total of 9,000 runners from all around the world.

Runners young and old ran through the Twin Ports area for the 26.2 mile race.

The winner of the men’s division is familiar: Elisha Barno of Kenya won the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 14 seconds. It is Barno’s 5th “Grandma’s Marathon” title for the 38-year-old and his seventh time participating in the race.

For the women’s category, Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Arizona took the lead with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds. This was the 36-year-old’s debut marathon.

Aaron Pike secured the wheelchair title Saturday and his fifth win. Pike is from Park Rapids, Minn., and finished the race in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 34 seconds.