Governor Walz State of the State Address in Owatonna

(ABC 6 News) – After a large spending in the 2023 session, Governor Tim Walz used his 2024 State of the State Address to tell Minnesotans how those investments are paying off.

“I came to Owatonna tonight to celebrate this magnificent school and discuss the work we’re doing to improve the lives of children across Minnesota.”

The governor’s speech highlighted the accomplishments from the DFL side, like investing in education.

“We’ve given our children a brighter future by making the largest investment in public education in our state’s history.”

DFL members said they stand with the Walz Administration’s record setting investment in education.

“We’re getting to see how impactful those investments have been, I’m excited for the investments in education that we’ve made, really increasing the funding we give our schools so they can do a better job supporting our kids with resources that they actually need,” Minnesota House Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) said.

Other investments include $300 million in public safety to fight crime and improve emergency services.

Walz said his plan is to make sure every community has safe streets.

“We take public safety, and we’re putting real funding behind that commitment, including expanding capacity for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and planning for a new Minnesota State Patrol Headquarters.”

Some Republicans pushed back on the governor’s spending, calling it reckless.

“It’ll be great if the governor said, in order to improve our forward budget, we are looking at more efficient ways of doing things and not spending everything that’s been allocated,” Minnesota House Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) said.

With public safety comes gun laws. Last year, Minnesota implemented Red Flag Laws and strengthened background checks.

After the tragic events in Burnsville when three first responders lost their lives, the governor is looking to continue to do more.

“We were reminded of that this year when three of our bravest first responders lost their lives at the hands of a man with a gun he shouldn’t have had. We know that we can’t legislate every act of violence but surely we can do more.”

In a close, Governor Walz spoke about the future and reminds everyone, his plans are about building a future that will best support Minnesota.

“A generation from now, nobody will remember what silly fight was getting politicians in the news back in 2024. But the things we’re fighting for will still stand.”

