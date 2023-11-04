Gov. Walz celebrates 2023 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener in Lanesborow Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrated the 21st annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener and opened the 2023 firearm deer season in Lanesboro Saturday morning.

The celebration is put on by the state’s Dept. of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota in partnership with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Bluffland Whitetails Association, Minnesota Conservation Federation, and Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center.

“With its focus on community, conservation, and the multi-million dollar impact on our state’s economy, the Deer Hunting Opener highlights the best of Minnesota and our rich outdoor recreation traditions,” said Gov. Walz. “Thank you to the Lanesboro community, Eagle Bluff Learning Center, and our partners for hosting an outstanding kick-off to the deer hunting season. As thousands of Minnesotans across the state are gathering with family, friends, and neighbors to take part in this time-honored tradition, I wish everyone a safe and successful hunting season.”

Gov. Walz hunted with Jim Vagts, who is a former appointed member of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and a founder of Bluffland Whitetails Association, on the Vagts’ private land.

After the hunt, Gov. Walz headed to Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center to talk about his experience and the importance of passing the tradition of hunting to future generations.

“Sharing outdoor experiences such as deer hunting with family and friends, both old and new, is at the heart of this great tradition,” said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Time afield in a deer stand or blind helps ensure that a love of nature and stewardship of the outdoors continues throughout the state. I’m grateful to the Lanesboro community as well as our conservation partner organizations for sharing and highlighting outdoor traditions in Minnesota’s bluff country.”

Other hunters who participated in firearms season also joined the Governor.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, 500,000 Minnesotans take part in the deer hunting season every year.

The Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener celebration began in 2002 and highlights the state’s white-tailed deer hunting tradition. The event provides an opportunity to discuss deer management, promote outdoor skills, recreation and safety, and bring attention to tourism and other economic benefits of deer hunting.