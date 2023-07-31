Golf tournament raises money for The Landing MN

(ABC 6 News) – For the third year in a row The Landing MN partnered with Active PT to host a golf tournament Friday at Northern Hills Golf Course.

The tournament raises funds for The Landing MN to support the work they do helping the homeless in Rochester, including its day center and mobile outreach unit.

The tournament was only one spot short of filling the whole roster.

“We exist with the donations and the generous support of our community, and we are so grateful for everyone that supports the work that we do at The Landing MN, especially our partners at Active PT,” said Jaime Binger, Development Director at The Landing MN.

Last year the event raised $25,000 for the non-profit. They are expected to raise around the same amount this year.