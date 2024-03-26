Glenville-Emmons school closed due to leaky roofs

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday morning, classes were cancelled at Glenville-Emmons Schools, but not because of the weather. Instead, significant leaks in the roof of one of the district’s buildings canceled class.

Rain and melted snow from this past weekend proved to be the final straw for a roof that bus driver Traci Bothum says was in desperate need of repair. “The schools, they need to be fixed. The community doesn’t want to fix them, I don’t know why.”

According to a statement from Superintendent Brian Shanks, there have been efforts to fix the roof dating back to August 2022, but a referendum for a new building was unsuccessful.

Glenville-Emmons parents usually get notifications about closures via text, but some parents did not receive a notice for today’s sudden closure.

Bothum states she didn’t receive a text. “Finally, the secretary at the Emmons school called and said that school was cancelled.”

According to the Glenville-Emmons Facebook page, the school will reopen on April 2.

Spring break for students would have begun on Wednesday, March 27, but instead begins on Monday, due to the current roof conditions.

Students are expected to return to class on April 2.