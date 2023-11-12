Girls on the Run 5k held Saturday to help girls build confidence and physical skills
'Girls on the Run', the Rochester 5k, was held Saturday afternoon as teams from around the area kicked off the marathon at Saint Marys.
(ABC 6 News) – ‘Girls on the Run’, the Rochester 5k, was held Saturday afternoon as teams from around the area kicked off the marathon at Saint Marys.
The event started at 9 a.m. with teams from Kasson-Mantorville, Longfellow and Willow Creek Elementary School lacing up their shoes and getting ready to have some fun.
Girls on the Run is a celebratory, non-competitive regional marathon.
The goal is to enhance participants emotional and physical skills to help them successfully navigate life experiences.