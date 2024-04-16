Getting ready for Minnesota mosquito season

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As mosquito season is set to begin, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District just began its annual helicopter missions to treat wetlands in the metro-area.

Tuesday’s rain and wind postponed the helicopters, but they will soon take to the air to keep the pesky pests from roaming far.

MMCD stated they geared up for mosquito season both in the lab and out treating the wetlands, targeting mosquito larvae.

Officials say the first larva of the season was detected in February, the earliest time in years.

“If we get lots of rain there’s other types of mosquitos that can hatch so we could have an abundance of mosquitos in the future,” said Dianne Crane, an MMCD entomologist.

According to the Mosquito Control District, mosquitos will likely be out in full force during Memorial Day weekend.

For more information, CLICK HERE