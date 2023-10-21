Fundraising Dinner in Waltham

(ABC 6 News) – In Waltham, Minnesota, a local church is hosting a fundraising dinner for a man injured in a crash a couple of weeks ago.

The St. Michael’s Lutheran is raising money for 32-year-old Cody Crowley from Lansing. In September, Crowley was severely injured in crash between two semi-trucks on Sept. 20.

Cody sustained burns on nearly 70% of his body.

“It brings people together for a very good cause and so you know its one of those things that when one of us hurts we all hurt. And as Christians, in St Michael’s, we’re hoping that this will brings people together as a community as a church,” said Cody’s great aunt Lavonne Husemoller.

The event is nearly sold out. 5 p.m. seating is no longer available, and seating for the 6 and 7 p.m. slots are running out. But, the church assures that take out options are still available.

Donations are also able to be made on Crowley’s GoFundMe page.