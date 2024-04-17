Friends of Oxbow raise $1 million for Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The nonprofit group Friends of Oxbow (FOX) has reached its fundraising goal of $1 million to help Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

The one million raised marks the final step in funding a new facility which opened in May 2023.

The organization says the generous support from donors has allowed the community to continue celebrating nature.

In addition to the money raised by FOX, a Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails grant and funding from the American Rescue Plan Act helped fund the project.