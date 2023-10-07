Friday night fire in Albert Lea leaves more than $13k in damage; fire under investigation

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Albert Lea Friday night with more than $13,000 dollars in damages.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, first responders received a report for a fire in the front of a garage near Hawthorne School around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Garfield Avenue.

Once on the scene, fire crews and law enforcement with the Albert Lea Police Dept. found the double-stall garage fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner was located outside the residence and no one was found inside the home.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and began putting out other hotspots.

According to ALFR, the fire was contained in the garage and did not cause any damage to the home.

However, there is an estimated cost of $13,300 in damages. No injuries were reported.

This fire is under investigation and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to assist.

If anyone has any information related to the fire, please contact the fire department at 507-377-4341.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene alongside ALFR and ALPD.