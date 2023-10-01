Freeborn County “Painting the Town Purple” for domestic abuse awareness this Oct.

(ABC 6 News) – October is just days away and this month, Freeborn County is “Painting the Town Purple” to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

Put on by the Freeborn County Crime Victim’s Crisis Center, the community is showing support for victims of domestic violence by raising awareness.

People living in Freeborn County that want to show their support for victims are asked to pick up a purple light bulb and yard sign at the courthouse.

The lights and signs can be displayed outside homes and businesses all month long.