Former Subway staffer accused of stealing from safe, cash register

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a burglary at the Stewartville Subway on Main Street South at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, deputies responded to the business alarm and noted that the front door had been unlocked, the safe and cash register were open, and $565 was missing.

According to Parkin, a Subway manager used video surveillance to identify Victor Sanchez, 20, of Stewartville, as the suspect in the robbery.

Sanchez had worked for the Subway previously, but was “let go” for unspecified reasons.

According to Parkin, deputies located Sanchez at a Stewartville residence Sunday, Oct. 29, where he allegedly told deputies he had committed the robbery and said he had “some things going on in his life.”

Parkin said Sanchez allegedly had a key, as a former employee, and knew the lock code to the safe.

Sanchez was charged Monday, Oct. 30, with felony 3rd-degree burglary and gross misdemeanor theft.