Former Rochester Public Library employee charged with gross misdemeanor

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Disturbing news out of the Rochester Public Library this week as Rochester Police have said a former employee placed a hidden camera inside an employee bathroom.

Police say that hidden camera was installed in the employee bathroom, and it was pointed directly at the toilet. And now, charges have been filed against the man police say is responsible.

On Oct. 6 an employee at the Rochester Public Library found a camera strapped to a pipe and placed underneath the sink in an employees only bathroom.

The employee found the camera still recording when the they called police. During their investigation, police found that the camera had recorded for nearly two hours, pointing directly at the toilet.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and say a man in a blue Rochester Public Library t-shirt had installed the camera. They later identified that man as 66-year-old Todd Lund, a part time employee of the library.

All requests to the Rochester Public Library, the city, and RPD for any further comment or clarification on this criminal charge were declined. It is still unknown if there were any victims in this case.

Lund has been charged with interfering with privacy using a surreptitious device which is a charge of a gross misdemeanor. If convicted, Lund could face up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.