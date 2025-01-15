Former Rochester police officer found guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester police officer and high school speech coach was found guilty on all charges in a criminal sexual conduct case.

Timothy Morgenstern, a former Rochester police officer, was accused of conducting a sexual relationship with a high school student.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Morgenstern’s sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

He was ordered not to have contact with anyone under age 18 in the interim, and to surrender firearms and weapons.