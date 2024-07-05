Former LDS church leader sentenced to 30 years in sex abuse case files “petition for review” to Minnesota Supreme Court

(ABC 6 News) — On July 3, 2024, former Kasson LDS Church leader, Michael Adam Davis, filed a “petition for review” to the Minnesota Supreme Court regarding a case in which Davis was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse.

Related: Former LDS leader sentenced to 30 years in sex abuse case

Davis was sentenced on November 29th, 2022, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor in May 2022.

Related: Former LDS leader Michael Davis found guilty on all charges

Davis then appealed the court decision on March 7th, 2024, giving the appeals court 90 days to determine whether or not he was eligible for a new trial.

Related: Former LDS church leader appeals criminal sexual conduct sentence

The Court of Appeals ultimately affirmed the decision stating “the district court did not err when it calculated Davis’s criminal-history score.” Davis is looking to the state’s Supreme Court to overturn that decision made on June 3rd, 2024.