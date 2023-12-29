Forest City’s new K9 officer, Gino

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Forest City Police Department is welcoming its newest officer.

K9 officer Gino will take over the roll of k9 officer following the retirements of former officers Kona and Kovu.

Donations are being accepted to help pay for Gino’s training, housing and equipment.

Donations can be made at the Forest City Police Department or City Hall.