Food banks see record braking need in Iowa and Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Food banks across Iowa are calling for action on what they say is a crisis in food insecurity.

The Food Bank of Iowa says its seeing record-breaking need since Governor Reynolds ended the pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Officials say nearly 376,000 people in Iowa struggle with food insecurity, about 122,000 are children.

To put into perspective, this translates to about one in eight adults and one in six children not knowing where their next meal will come from.

And the same can be said north of the border in Minnesota, where food banks have seen recording breaking need since 2022.

In 2022, food banks in Minnesota saw five and a half million visitors, two million more than in 2021.

— RELATED: “Make Hunger History” campaign launched —

For now, officials will look to lawmakers to find long-term solutions.

If you want to donate to the Food Bank of Iowa CLICK HERE or to donate to Channel One here in Rochester CLICK HERE.