Five sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine to Southern Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – On, Nov. 20, 2023 the Department of Justice announced five people have been sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Austin, Minn. via mail.

According to court documents, from fall 2021 to summer 2022, Michael Anthony Ortiz, 44, of San Jose, California; Esteban Ambriz, Jr., 22, of Austin; Lori Beth Luna, 32, of Austin; Angela Dawn Martin, 26, of Austin; and Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 34, of Albert Lea trafficked or engaged in conspiracy to traffic meth from California to Austin.

Ortiz, based in California, sent packages of “high purity methamphetamine” to the other four and more to distribute the drug throughout the Austin area, according to court documents.

All five pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Roldan, sentenced on Nov. 16, 2023, will serve 100 months in prison, five years on supervised release.

Ortiz, sentenced on Oct. 18, 2023, will serve 180 months in prison, five years of supervised release.

Martin, sentenced on August 22, 2023, will serve 96 in prison, three years on supervised release.

Ambriz, sentenced on August, 22, 2023, will serve 120 months in prison, five years on supervised release.

Luna, sentenced on August, 22, 2023, will serve 108 months in prison, three years on supervised release.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, South Central Drug Task Force, Cannon River Drug Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S Marshals Service, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, and San Jose Police Department United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger

District of Minnesota