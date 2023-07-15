Eyota Days welcomes its first annual tractor fun run

(ABC 6 News) – Eyota days welcomed its first annual tractor fun run on Thursday. Starting in Eyota, participants traveled through Elba and Dover before circling back to the starting point.



Brian Monroe, owner of Oh! Brian’s Pub, organized the event. He said he threw it together at the last minute to have some fun with friends.

“We just thought we’d have a little fun on a Thursday. Get us old farm boys out together and see what kinda fun we could come up with for today,” said Monroe.

In total, 31 tractors took part in the run. Among them, the Went family, who has been farming in the area for three generations. To mark the occasion, the Wents brought along the tractor they currently used on their farm, as well as the first one their family owned.

“Something like this is what my dad started farming with,” said Paul Went, “and now that’s what we’re farming with now.”

Next year Monroe say’s he’ll set up proceeds to go to a good cause. He tells ABC 6 News he plans to raise money to put flags on the veteran’s memorial for Memorial Day weekend.