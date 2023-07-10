Fire damages home in Albert Lea, no injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to home in Albert Lea on Sunday afternoon.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a house fire just before 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Clark St. W.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from roof vents. No one was inside the house at the time.

The cause of the fire was due to an electrical malfunction in a light fixture located in the laundry room, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

Firefighters worked on scene for about two hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.