Fire at Jake’s Pizza in Albert Lea Friday night; thousands of dollars in damage

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to Jake’s Pizza Friday evening for a fire coming out of the oven’s exhaust.

According to ALFR, upon arrival firefighters found a fire coming from the fan and in the ductwork for the pizza oven inside the restaurant.

ALFR officials say the owner of Jake’s Pizza had used a fire extinguisher to attempt to put it out prior to fire crews arriving which assisted in slowing down the blaze.

It took around an hour to put the fire out, while crews worked to ensure the fire was not spreading outside the ductwork.

The damage estimate due to the fire is around $8,000 dollars, according to a press release.

There were no injuries reported.