(ABC 6 News) – Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) have announced funding for one of Rochester’s proposed roundabouts.

The $1.2 million will be used to construct a roundabout at Fourth Street Southeast and 19 Avenue.