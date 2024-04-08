Fillmore County’s car seat check event

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County Public Health will host an event to help make sure kids stay safe in the car.

Trained safety technicians will help answer questions, check for recalls, help with installations and offer free car seat checks on Thursday May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 902 Houston St. NW in Preston, Minn.

Qualifying families will also be able to pick up car seats for their vehicle.

Registration is required for the event, to register call 507-765-3898.