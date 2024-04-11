Fighting back against the emerald ash borer

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Forestry Department is fighting back against the invasive emerald ash borer, but instead of cutting down trees, the city will take step to treat the infestation.

If you think you have an infestation within one of your trees, here’s what to look out for.

Increased woodpecker activity

Dead branches near the top of trees

“Most trees are, at this point, are going to be infested with emerald ash borer, so this spring is really our last option for treating those trees,” said Jenna Kaiser, a community forestry member. “And that’s why the city is taking such a big approach to treating them, and we encourage residents to do the same if they want to save their tree.”

The city says, if you want to treat your trees, you should call a landscaping expert who can help to assess your options.