Few stores open for last-minute holiday shopping in Mason City

For shoppers in Mason City trying to get their last-minute holiday gifts, there aren't too many stores still open.

(ABC 6 News) – Time is running out to buy the rest of your Christmas presents.

Luckily for sports fans, Larson Red Zones Sports at the Southbridge Mall will be open Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Owner Rick Larson says he’s grateful for the good business their loyal customers have shown in the weeks leading up to Christmas, so he’s made a point to keep the doors open as long as possible.

“We were really busy last weekend, steady throughout the week, and we’ve been real busy again this weekend,” said Larson.

This is the 18th Christmas his store has been in the mall and business is steady as usual, picking back up after the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.