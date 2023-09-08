Faribault man who died in police custody identified

(ABC 6 News) – The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Faribault man who recently died while in police custody.

Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 36, died on Sept. 2 at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

Faribault police said Skelton lost consciousness while in a police squad car and died a short time later.

The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results to determine Skelton’s cause and manner of death. There were no apparent injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating Skelton’s death at the request of the Faribault Police Department. The incident is captured on officer-worn body cameras and dash cameras.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Rice County Attorney’s Office for review.