Family safe after early morning house fire in Blooming Prairie

(ABC 6 News) – Electrical wire started a fire in a home basement in Blooming Prairie, MN, according to a relative of the family who lives there.

The Hayfield Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to 1162 State Hwy 30 just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The family member of the people who live at the residence tells ABC 6, the wife, husband, three kids, and multiple dogs are safe.

ABC 6 News has a reporter on the scene and is providing live updates on ABC 6 News Good Morning as we continue to learn more.