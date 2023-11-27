Family Promise Rochester receives grant from Mayo Clinic

Family Promise Rochester announced they will be receiving a $52,000 grant from Mayo Clinic.

The grant comes from the Mayo Clinic Community Contributions Program. Family Promise Rochester said the money will help support the non-profit’s general operations.

The organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them with the basic necessities of food, shelter and security.