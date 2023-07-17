Family finds the silver lining after tragedy

(ABC 6 News) – 50 years ago Sunday, Bob Bardwell was in a construction accident that left him paralyzed. But both him and his family celebrate the day every year the good that it has brought to their lives. To honor the day his family hosted a surprise party.

Now not many people would celebrate the day of such a tragic injury but Bob like sit that way. Since then, he used his background in ministry to build Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. People from miles away came to celebrate Bob an all the work he has done since then.

“I come in here and there’s what 60-70 people celebrating clapping and cheering and I look around and the distance some of them have driven to get here and some of them have been involved here for 40 years in the room right now. All these years they have been involved. If that isn’t miracles happen and bring a lot of joy like my hat says there ain’t nothing out there to do it,” said Bob.

Bob says the accident really challenged his faith. He says he just had to trust gods plan and is very happy with how everything has turned out. Apart of the plan are his four daughters who helped organize the party Sunday.

“Yeah, we just thought why not make it a celebration. It’s been a celebration every year, so this year why anything different. We invited most of his close friends. So yeah, just happy to honor him today,” said Hannah Christenson his oldest daughter.

Party even came with a performance from his daughters who used to sing with bob when they were little. For more information about the Ironwood Spring Christian Ranch (Click Here)