Family asking for help in finding missing Mason City teen

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday night.

According to Stephanie Peterson-Fierova, 15-year-old Jade (Eryn) Fierova was last seen at Newman Catholic School in Mason City around 7:50 p.m.

According to the Mason City Police Dept., Fierova is believed to be driving a maroon, 2017 GMC Acadia with license plate number FEP177.

Peterson-Fierova believes that Eryn “could be heading any direction and had about 3/4 tank of gas.”

Eryn Fierova was last seen wearing a green zip-up hoodie, a brown, crop top tank with black straps that possibly have rhinestone mushrooms on it, tan pants, and white crocs, according to Peterson-Fierova.

The 15-year-old is described as being around 5’3″, about 111 lbs, with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, and may have a “marker-drawing” on her hand, according to MCPD.

Officials with the MCPD have put out an attempt to locate the vehicle, but say there is no other information available at this time.

If you have any information about the teen’s whereabouts, you should call law enforcement immediately.