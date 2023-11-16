Faith and Community Expo promotes Minn. non-profits

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Happening Nov. 16, 2023, the Faith and Community Expo aims to educate people about the numerous nonprofits operating right here in Southeastern Minnesota.

It’s the second time the event has been hosted at the International Event Center.

Around 50 organizations took part including the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office, the Salvation Army and several others.

The expo offers an opportunity to show off some of the organizations working to improve the community of Rochester.

“We hope that they walk out of this community, out of this effort knowing that there’s a lot of resources that maybe can help them be more effective and they’re helping people,” said Wendell Amstutz. “If that happens, then we’ve won.”

