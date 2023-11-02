Eyota man charged with hiding camera in child’s bedroom

(ABC 6 News) – An Eyota man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Nov. 2, on two charges of interfering with privacy after allegedly hiding a camera in a child’s room to film her.

Justin William White, 42, is accused of felony interfering with privacy–against a minor under 18 and gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy at home–surreptitious device.

According to court documents, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office spoke to a child under age 15 and an adult woman in May of 2022, after the child found a black camera hidden on her bookshelf.

According to court documents, the child did not know who put the camera in her room.

The adult woman told law enforcement that she called White, and he said he had not put a camera in the child’s room.

According to court documents, when deputies searched the camera’s SD card, they found footage of White setting up the camera and manipulating it, as well as videos of the child in her bedroom and the home’s bathroom.

According to court documents, White told deputies that he had placed the camera in the bathroom and then in the child’s bedroom in order to film her.

White is scheduled to appear again Nov. 15.