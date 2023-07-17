Eyota Days BBQ competition

(ABC 6 News) – Today was the last day of Eyota Days but there was still a lot of fun to be had.

The 3rd annual backyard barbecue competition was under way.

It cost $100 to enter and the competitors were out grilling since 10 a.m.

For many it was an opportunity to show off their skills on the grill, but it was also a time for the community to have fun.

“There’s a lot of guys here we all know each other we have a lot of fun doing it, and at the end of the day it’s about the fun,” participant Riley Hammel said.

Everyone brought their own grill to create their potential winning dishes.

No matter if this was their first year competing or if they’ve done it before, everyone was welcome.

Top 3 finishers won a cash prize, trophy, and bragging rights.