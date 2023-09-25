Eyota community hoping to have Luke Bryan back next year after concert cancellation

(ABC 6 News) – Luke Bryan’s farm tour at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota Saturday night was called off due to concerns about safety.

Businesses were looking forward to the heavy traffic the country superstar would’ve brought but they appreciated the attention.

Luke Bryan may have not taken the stage in Eyota this year, but his presence brought some attention to the town and businesses as they were anticipating his arrival.

The Eyota community understands the concert was canceled for safety reasons and they hope he can come back next year.

“While the businesses didn’t receive near the business they would have, at the same time they did get some boost from it which is good,” said Eyota Mayor Tyrel Clark. “It’ll be great for Luke to come back another year, it’s obvious that we have a lot of appreciation for him.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the show in Eyota will be refunded at the point of original purchase.

Minnesotans will have another chance to watch Luke Bryan in action as he is scheduled to hold another concert in St. Paul next month.