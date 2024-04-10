Emerald ash borer protection

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Austin, the city’s forestry department is looking to protect trees from a common pest in southeast Minnesota.

Austin residents visited the Jay C. Hormel Center to learn how they can combat the emerald ash borer.

Austin is in the late stages of infestation, and officials say this spring could be the last time to treat the problem before it’s too late.

In residential settings, experts say the best treatment is to use chemicals.

But biocontrol is also important, with wasps actually able to help.

The advises that, if you do cut down an infected or treated tree, do not burn it.