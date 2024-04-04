Emerald ash borer protection meeting in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In Austin, the city is looking to give you a hand to help protect your trees.

Austin’s Forestry Department has made a community outreach program to help protect against emerald ash borer.

“Treat Now! Protect Our Trees Before It’s Too Late” campaign will spread both awareness of the insect, while educating the public on their role in keeping trees healthy.

The first event will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at the Hormel Nature Center at 6 p.m.