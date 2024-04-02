Eight people charged in Duluth drug trafficking conspiracy

(WDIO – Duluth) — Eight members of a Chicago-based drug trafficking conspiracy have been indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the group conspired to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in Duluth and the surrounding areas, according to Duluth-area affiliate WDIO.

Court documents identify the individuals as Carl Maurice Brown, 32, Robert Desean Chism, 35, Matthew James Erickson (aka “EZ), 35, Anthony Lenard Green, 34, Ezell Cordero Lucas (aka “Cash”), 32, Arreal Dominique Timberlake, 30, Deandre Michael Westmoreland, 35, and Pharoo Nasun Witherspoon, 35. According to authorities, Matthew Erickson is from Duluth and the seven other individuals are from Chicago.

All of the suspects were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, ABC affiliate WDIO reported.

Authorities say Lucas was identified as the leader of the conspiracy, and arranged fentanyl sales in Duluth and directed other members of the group to carry out transactions. The investigation spanned from December 2021 through February 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says initial court appearances have begun in both Minnesota and Illinois judicial districts.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, the Duluth Police Department, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior (WI) Police Department, the Virginia Police Department, the Hibbing Police Department, and Arrowhead Regional Corrections, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.