2024 solar eclipse excitement

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday April 8, the sky will capture the eyes of the whole country, when a total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of Americans, something that only comes around a few times in a lifetime.

Minnesota and Iowa (sadly) are not in the path of totality, or when the Sun is 100% covered. However, residents will be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

The Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul is preparing for Minnesotans to come watch the partial eclipse, with the peak predicted to be around 2 p.m.

“If you’re in Minnesota, you might say an eclipse is like the moon saying ‘oh, just gonna scoot right past you’ to the sun. It’s sneaking in between there,” explained Karilyn Robinson with the Science Museum of Minnesota.

NASA says this year’s experience will be even more impressive and last longer the eclipse in 2017.

But safety is a big part of this: when you look up at the sky, you should wear a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.