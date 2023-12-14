Dry and warm conditions increases wildfire risks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Even though we’re in December you still have to be mindful of the potential for wildfires.

Officials with the Minnesota DNR said the unusual warm temperatures and lack of snow are to blame for the increased risk.

“We have all this dry fuel available for fires, and by fuel, I mean the dry grass, brush, trees, all of that is able to start a wildfire pretty quickly,” wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison said.

The drought this past summer also increased the risk, according to the DNR. Fires could burn deep in the ground because of the several layers of dry soil, Something that could be a problem later down the line.

“Those can burn really hot, and then they burn really deep into the ground, and those deep burning fires can hold heat for a really long time, so sometimes if they do get really hot and it’s really deep, it can actually become snow covered and then start a wildfire in the spring,” Harrison said.

High wind speeds can cause a wildfire to spread fast, so the DNR suggests to hold off on burns until winds die down.

They also recommend waiting until at least three inches of snow cover on the ground before burning brush or vegetative debris.

Currently, there are no burn bans in Minnesota or Iowa, but if you plan on doing a burn you’re going to need a permit.

Other alternatives to burning you can do are composting, chipping, and transporting materials to a brush collection site.