Dr. Pekel speaks to voters in support of RPS tech levy

Rochester Public School superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel spoke with voters today at 125 Live to provide more information on the tax levy on this November’s ballot.

The levy asks voters to approve $10.1 million dollars every year over the next 10 years for Rochester schools. Part of the money will fund new electronic devices security and software.

$7 million will be reallocated to the district’s general fund, in an effort to keep class sizes down.

