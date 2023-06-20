DPS: More than 2,300 unbelted motorists cited during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced the results of the most recent ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign from May 22 to June 4.

DPS said officers, deputies and state troopers encountered unbuckled children, infants not properly restrained in car seats and drunk drivers without seat belts.

DPD said 2,382 seat belt citations and 130 child seat citations were issued. Statewide, 286 law enforcement agencies participated in the campaign.

The campaign includes enforcement, education and awareness to influence smart seat belt choices.

“Most Minnesotans don’t give buckling up a second thought because it’s such a simple way to stay safe,” said Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). “If you don’t like seat belts, ask your loved ones if they hope you get home alive. Think about their lives without you and make the smart choice to be there for them.”

A few stops that law enforcement encountered:

MSP Airport Police arrested two different drivers the same night. Each had four unrestrained children in the vehicle.

A Rogers Police officer, just three minutes into their seat belt enforcement shift, pulled over a driver for not wearing a seat belt. The driver was arrested for DWI.

St. Paul Police pulled over a driver who had three children under the age of six not properly belted, including an infant only in a car seat shell. The driver was cited for the improper child restraint and also driving after revocation.

A trooper in the Virginia district stopped a driver for improperly wearing a seat belt. The driver was wearing the shoulder strap below their arm and not across their chest as it should be properly worn. They were arrested for third-degree DWI (controlled substance).

Outside of the Twin Cities metro, the State Patrol in the Rochester region issued 143 citations, the second most in greater Minnesota behind the Virginia region which troopers issued 148 citations.

Through June 11, there have been 24 unbelted fatalities in Minnesota, down from 34 last year at this time, 41 in 2021 and 31 in 2020, according to DPS.

DPS said preliminary counts show 87 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads in 2022 compared with 110 in 2021 and 105 in 2020. Of the unbelted fatalities in 2022, 76% occurred in greater Minnesota.

Learn more about Minnesota’s seat belt law and child passenger safety HERE.