Dog auditions open for Legally Blonde: The Musical at Rochester Civic Theatre

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Civic Theatre (RCT) announced they will hold auditions for two dogs to join their upcoming production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

RCT is looking to cast for Bruiser, who is typically played by a chihuahua. The dog actor must be comfortable being held, picked up, placed in a bag/purse, walked on a leash and be able to follow basic commands. Being able to speak on command is a bonus.

The second dog would play Rufus, which can be played by any breed. Rufus must be comfortable being held, picked up, walked on a leash and follow basic commands. Off-leash training is a bonus.

Rehearsals with the dogs would begin on May 11.

Performances will take place May 17-19, 23-26, 30, 31, June 1 and 2.

The owner for Rufus and Bruiser must be present during rehearsals and performances.

Auditions will take place on Friday, April 12, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To sign up for an audition, CLICK HERE