Dodge County Sheriff gets tased to help out a colleague

(ABC 6 News) – It was a touching and shocking moment in Dodge County Sunday night after Sheriff Scott Rose voluntarily allowed himself to be tased for a good cause.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office came together to help long-term dispatch supervisor, Dawn Frieberg.

Frieberg has been the dispatch supervisor in Dodge County for 18 years and was diagnosed with breast cancer this past summer.

After going through countless months of chemotherapy, the DCSO wanted to do something to help her out.

“We wanted to try and help raise some funds to help them get through that period where she’s not going to have income, she’s not going to be able to work, and with medical costs,” Sheriff Rose said.

Last week, the DCSO held a fundraiser for Frieberg and there, one of the deputies came up with a shocking idea to raise more funds.

“We had about 35 minutes left in the fundraiser, I said ‘OK 35 minutes, if you can raise $5,000 in 35 minutes, I’ll take the five seconds’,” Sheriff Rose said.

In those 35 minutes, they raised even more than expected at $7,000.

Sheriff Rose kept his end of the bargain as he got tased for five seconds, even letting Frieberg do the honors.

“I had a little bit of glee in that and anticipation and then when he was actually going through it, it was pure fear,” Frieberg said.

Between the two fundraisers, they raised more than $17,000.

Frieberg says the support means a lot, and she’s grateful for everyone who showed up as they wish her the best.

“It just feels so good and it makes it easier, because it’s hard I’m home alone all the time, I’m home or I’m at the hospital, so when people are reaching out and calling me or texting me or and things like this it’s just been so awesome,” Frieberg said.