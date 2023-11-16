Dodge County cutting down on landfill waste

People in Dodge County now have an easy way to reduce unnecessary waste

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Dodge County now have an easy way to reduce unnecessary landfill waste, with Dodge County Renovation Reuse.

The facility opened in August of this year, partnering with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. It is currently open by appointment only due to limited staff.

The facility accepts items such as building materials, appliances, plumbing and more.

The goal is to keep these items out of landfills to be resold and given a second life.

“It’s to try and get more people to think about reuse before they throw it away,” said Rita Cole from Dodge County Environmental Services. “If it comes to the transfer station, which is where the garbage goes, if we know it’s good material, we can pull that.”

A full list of acceptable and unacceptable donation items can be found here.