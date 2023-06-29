Dodge Center Public Library hosts STEM programs

(ABC 6 News) – Over the past couple weeks, the Dodge Center Public Library has been putting on science, technology, engineering, and math programs, or STEM for short, where kids and parents get to do science experiments.



Library director Ingvild Herfindahl is all for this problem. It’s great for kids to get into science at a young age. “These kids are going to be what’s driving our technology in the future,” said Herfindahl.



This week, kids made their own ice cream, something that revolves around the three states of matter: solid, liquid and gas.



It’s a friendly program for kids who want to go into science or are just looking to do something different.

“When I was little, I used to want to be a scientist when I grew up,” said Graham Hall.



“We always do library programs, but this one is different cause of food,” said Graham’s brother Myles.



Having it during summer makes this experiment all the better. Ezra Sullivan agrees.



“It was fun because ice cream is really good and it’s kind of hot outside,” said Sullivan. “You get to understand how to make it and what you need to do.”



For Jeremiah Dryre, this experiment hit pretty close to home.

“I kind of like to make my own soap. You can add different ingredients and all that stuff to make soap.”



STEM days will take place every Wednesday at the Dodge Center Public Library from 1-2 pm with a different experiment every week. This will continue through the end of July.

“If they can get their heads around the science of everyday life at age four or at age eight, the better off they’re going to be” said Herfindahl.