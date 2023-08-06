Dodge Center man in hospital after motorcycle crash on Highway 14

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 14 near Byron Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4 p.m. 23-year-old Dakota Swanson was riding his motorcycle west on near Byron when he veered off the road and struck the cable median.

Swanson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently being treated at Saint Marys Hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire and EMS and Mayo Ambulance also assisted at the scene.