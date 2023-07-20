Dodge Center man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a teen

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man pleads not guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 19.

Court documents Kasson Police talked with the teen in March 2023 after receiving a tip she may have had a sexual history with David Scranton. The victim said had a romantic, consensual relationship him after they met at the Dodge County Fair in July 2019 and had sex with him shortly afterwards. The teen says she and Scranton had sex two to three times a week and their relationship ended in August 2022.

Kasson Police says an investigator called Scranton, who “wished to remain silent.”

Scranton was released on his own recognizance with conditions including he remain law-abiding and make all future court appearances.

Scranton has a pre-trial hearing set for October 18.