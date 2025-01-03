Doctor’s next hearing in lawsuit against Mayo Clinic moved to in-person

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Dr. Michael Joyner’s next hearing in an academic freedom suit will now be held in-person.

Olmsted County Court cited concerns that a previous Zoom hearing was recorded as well as significant disruption from 40-plus attendees requesting access.

Joyner’s lawsuit began more than a year ago when the anesthesiology and physiology doctor claimed Mayo Clinic leadership silenced and retaliated against him after he spoke to the media about the effect of testosterone on transgender athletes.

Mayo Clinic leadership claims Joyner had a “well-documented disciplinary history” before his civil suit began in November 2023.

The next hearing will now take place at the Olmsted County Courthouse on April 4 at 10.m.