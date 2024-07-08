Court sides with Mayo Clinic on doctor’s academic freedom claims, lawsuit moves forward on retaliation charges

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court partially granted, and partially denied several of Mayo Clinic’s motions to dismiss Dr. Michael Joyner’s lawsuit against the hospital and its leadership Monday, July 1.

RELATED: Mayo doctor sues Clinic, claims retaliation against interviews; alleged whistleblowing – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Mayo Clinic’s attorneys moved in March to dismiss part of Joyner’s suit, which claimed that the hospital and leadership violated its tenure and academic-freedom policies after the clinic issued Joyner a suspension (resulting in loss of pay) following comments Joyner made to the New York Times in regards to testosterone’s long-term affects on transgender women athletes.

Mayo Clinic public relations claimed, at the time of the lawsuit, that Joyner was “disingenuously invoking academic freedom as a shield to escape accountability for actions that violate Mayo policies and values.”

The Clinic’s attorneys argued that three of Joyner’s five charges against the medical institution, claiming that Mayo Clinic’s anti-retaliation and appeals policies are not legally binding.

RELATED: Judge hears arguments in Mayo doctor’s academic freedom, retaliation case – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace heard the arguments, then ruled that Mayo’s motions to dismiss were partially granted in terms of the “breach of contract under the Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom Policy,” which is not legally binding.

However, Joyner’s lawsuit continues forward on the bases of Mayo’s possible breaches of the anti-retaliation policies and appeals procedures, Wallace ruled.

Drs. Gianrico Farrugia and Carlos Mantilla also remain individual defendants in the lawsuit, Wallace ruled.