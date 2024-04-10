DMC diversity series works to empower women in the workplace

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center will continue its mission to improve diversity, equity and inclusion within the Med City.

On Wednesday, the initiative presented focused on empowering women in the workplace, breaking barriers and building success in Minnesota.

The session also touched on the significant legislative milestones enacted since women’s suffrage, both across the nation and within Minnesota.

“And this is actually a really big reason for the gender wage gap because the type of job that you go into determines how much pay you get and these care professions tend to get paid less,” said Heather J. Heyer, the directed of the Office on the Economic Status of Women.

The series is held virtually at noon on the second Wednesday of every month.